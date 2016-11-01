MOVIE ABOUT ROCK HUDSON ASSAILED

Rock Hudson's former secretary says his own life is "being made into a lie" in an upcoming TV movie about the actor. "They've established my character as Mr. Big, (which) is not true at all," Mark Miller, 63, said by telephone from his home in Hawaii.

Susan Schafer, an attorney for the producer of the movie, the Konigsberg-Sanitsky Co., insisted the script will be accurate.

Miller said he believes the script is being used to support an account of Hudson's final years by Marc Christian, the star's lover. Hudson died of AIDS in 1985. Christian sued the Hudson estate, saying the actor should have revealed to Christian that he was infected with the AIDS virus. He was awarded $21.7 million, which was cut to $5.5 million. The case is under appeal.