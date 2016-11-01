RAMSEY RETURNS; DEGRAY IS REASSIGNED

Defenseman Dale DeGray was assigned to the Rochester Americans Tuesday as Mike Ramsey returned to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

DeGray was scoreless in two games with the Sabres and had a minus-2 rating.

Ramsey had been sidelined with a bruised quadricep suffered in last week's 2-2 tie with the New York Rangers.

Ramsey was on the ice for each of Buffalo's last three goals and finished the game a plus-two. Likewise for defensive mate Uwe Krupp, who drew assists on the final two goals.

Left wing Mike Hartman may rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Bruins. Hartman has not played since suffering a bruised ankle Dec. 1 against New Jersey. However, he took part in Tuesday's pre-game skate and did not appear hampered by the injury.

In addition to Hartman, the Sabres did not dress forwards John Tucker, Ray Sheppard and Jeff Parker, and injured defenseman Larry Playfair.

Mike Foligno took a game-high seven shots while scoring twice and earning the first star. Detroit's Steve Yzerman was the second star, and Scott Arniel the third.

After going six games without a goal, Foligno has four the last five games.

Oddly, neither Pierre Turgeon nor Phil Housley had one of the Sabres' 38 shots. However, each collected an assist.

Goaltender Daren Puppa made 25 saves, 21 over the first two periods, while improving his record to 16-5-5. Puppa has sole possession of the National Hockey League lead in victories.

Coach Rick Dudley wasn't dismayed that Dave Snuggerud failed to gain a star despite another solid overall game. "Dave Snuggerud always deserves a star," Dudley said.