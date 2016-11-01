MORE SNOW WILL KEEP DAY WHITE BREAK IN COLD SPELL DUE LATER THIS WEEK

It's a white Christmas in Western New York.

And the National Weather Service says more snow is likely, starting this afternoon and continuing into the night.

It will be a "general snowfall" across the area, adding a couple of inches, said Alan Blackburn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service here. Half a foot of snow was on the ground Sunday night at Greater Buffalo International Airport, the official measuring station for Buffalo.

Elsewhere the white in white Christmas was considerably higher: 16 inches of snow in Colden in southern Erie County, 12 inches in Salamanca in Cattaraugus County, 20 inches in Sinclairville in Chautauqua County and 2 feet in Erie, Pa.

The cold snap that has plagued the area since last week is expected to lessen a bit today, although temperatures may dip again Tuesday and Wednesday before rising to the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures were already warmer in Buffalo Sunday. The day's high was 18 degrees, compared to a high of 13 degrees on Saturday. Eighteen was nowhere near a record for a Christmas Eve; that was set in 1964, with a high of 59 degrees.

Sunday's low was 3 degrees -- not a record either -- but that was nothing compared to the 15 degrees below zero that was registered at 5:10 a.m. in Albany, breaking the previous low of 11 below zero set on Dec. 24, 1975.

Binghamton and Syracuse also set records for Christmas Eve low temperatures: 11 below in Binghamton, breaking the old mark of 4 below set in 1960, and 14 below in Syracuse, eclipsing the old record of 8 below set in 1975.

The forecast for today is for cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of snow, rising to 90 percent tonight. The high will be around 20 degrees.