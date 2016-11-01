BILLS' PLAYOFF DRIVE STARTS IN CLEVELAND

The Bills are in the playoffs. That's for sure. They will meet the Cleveland Browns Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 at Cleveland Stadium. That was assured Sunday.

What isn't certain is how this Buffalo team will perform. How much stock can be placed in Saturday's 37-0 rout of the New York Jets?

Was it a signal of the resurgence of a team that has been hit with internal squabbling all season?

Or was it merely a case of meeting a demoralized, inferior opponent that had nothing to play for?

How will the Bills perform against the Browns?

If the observation of Bills linebacker Darryl Talley is correct, the Browns will have a struggle on their hands.

"People that we played against elevate their level of play to where ours is," Talley said in trying to explain the Bills' inconsistencies this season, such as beating the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals but losing to Atlanta, Seattle and New England on the road and New Orleans at home.

"When we play against people that are supposed to be better than us, we elevate our play," Talley said.

Running back Thurman Thomas saw two good signs, the reawakening of the running game and the play of Jim Kelly.

"The past couple of weeks when we tried to get the running game going we couldn't," Thomas said. "The coaches kind of gave up on it. You can see what happens when we run the ball real well."

The Bills pounded out more rushing yards, 233, than in any road game since the O.J. Simpson era. It was the most rushing yards for a Buffalo team on the road since the final game of the 1976 season. That game the Bills ran for 271 yards against the Colts in Baltimore with Simpson running for 171.

Thomas carried 17 times for 83 yards and finished the year with 1,244, the most for a Buffalo running back since the Juice ran for 1,503 in 1976. Thomas, however, missed the 2,000-mark in scrimmage yards. He had no pass receptions Saturday and finished with 669 receiving yards, which combined with his rushing total gave him 1,913 yards from scrimmage.

As important as the effectiveness of the running game was a generally positive performance for quarterback Jim Kelly, who completed 13 of 21 and hit for two beautifully thrown 25-yard touchdown passes to James Lofton and Ronnie Harmon.

Thomas agreed that big passing plays helped the Bills run better in the second half. "Jim played a good game," Thomas said. "A couple (of passes) Erik McMillan (Jets safety) could have picked off but over the course of the game Jim played an exceptionally good game.

"Like I said earlier, when Jim clicks that's when we're clicking, too."

The Bills adopted an attitude about Saturday's game that they hope to carry over into the playoffs. To win the division the Bills had to come through on the road, where they had lost their previous five games. "We realize now we'll probably be playing on the road throughout the playoffs. I think the guys took that into consideration today," Thomas said.

As for the distractions and controversies of recent weeks, Thomas said:

"I think the way we played today (Saturday), there isn't any doubt in my mind that any of that stuff is going to bother us."