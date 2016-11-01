Arabs, Israelis Share Distaste For Peacemaking By Superpowers

Right now the Arabs and Israelis agree on only one issue: They dislike the

rapidly developing rapprochement between the United States and the Soviet

Union.

The reason is obvious -- both are afraid that their protectors will settle

the Middle East dispute over their heads and then impose the settlement on

them. And that would bring an end to the supply of money and of arms from

protectors to proteges.

The recent process of big-power disentanglement from the Middle East has

been speeded up, preceded by cooling of relations between the United States

and Israel and between the Soviet Union and the Arabs, plus the beginnings of

warmth in relations between the United States and the Arabs, through the

Palestine Liberation Organization, and between Israel and the Soviet Union.

During the last decade, U.S.-Israel relations had become essentially

military in the context of the Cold War, perhaps best expressed by the term

"strategic alliance." Israel, for the United States, was a bastion, a forward

base, to be protected and maintained and built up for possible use in World

War III -- hence the United States built airfields in southern Israel,

improved Israeli ports and facilities, stored supplies and spare parts and

cooperated in arms development and intelligence gathering.

Israel's designated role in the crucial first hours of World War III was to

have its air force destroy the Russian Mediterranean fleet. That air force was

therefore far more powerful than would be needed to deal with all of the Arab

air forces and helps explain the billions of U.S. dollars for Israel's

"defense."

As strategic theorists in Israel admit, without the context of a global

conflict between the Big Two, the Middle East confrontation becomes just

another regional squabble of no particular bipolar significance, like

Cambodia, and not even as urgent as Afghanistan. Then Israel's strategic value

would be not merely reduced, it would become irrelevant.

No wonder Israelis are, to put it mildly, worried and throw buckets of icy

water on the U.S.-Soviet coming-together. For them it is "precipitate" and

"immature" and "specious."

The Soviet objective in its relations with Arabs has essentially been to

keep them out of the U.S. orbit. What the Arabs have asked of the Soviets is

that they continue selling them arms and act as a diplomatic counterweight to

the United States. Both aspirations are endangered by big-power rapprochement.

The Soviet ambassador to Syria, Moscow's closest friend and ally in the

Arab world (South Yemen is merely a satellite), has said publicly that the

Soviets would only provide Syria with the arms necessary for reasonable

self-defense and that Moscow expected to be paid for them. So much for Syria's

dream of "strategic equality" with Israel.

The Soviets and their friends have become less critical of Israel at the

United Nations and have even abstained on some anti-Israel resolutions. But

what particularly angers the Arabs is that the Soviet Union and the Eastern

Bloc should be relaxing toward Israel when its leaders are trying to crush the

Palestinian national struggle and, especially, when Israel no longer has the

power to influence U.S. attitudes or policies toward the Soviet Union.

As part of the big-power understanding to pacify the Middle East, the

superpowers are as one in condemning the regional arms race and they will

eventually try to stop it.

Ultimately, Israelis and Arabs are afraid that a detente-inspired

U.S.-Soviet agreement on the Middle East would mean joint pressure on them to

be good boys and stop fighting. The political terms on which they would be

pacified are not likely to please either side.

G.H. JANSEN has been a foreign correspondent covering the Middle East for many

years and is the author of "Militant Islam."