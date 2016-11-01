"small Plays" Have Been A Happy Development On Broadway.

The most obvious change in the Broadway landscape during the '80s has been

the domination of the British blockbuster musicals. From "Cats" to "Les

Miserables" to "Phantom of the Opera," the Brits have come up with ideas that

have caught the imagination of the theatergoing public.

The music may not be so wonderful, but the sets are. And that's why even if

a show gets mainly negative reviews, as "Starlight Express" did, it still can

run for two years. The idea of the show is so powerful, even the performers

don't matter. Their names don't appear in the ads, and when a known performer

leaves, no effort is made to bring in another "name." The assumption is the

public wouldn't know the difference, and the sad truth is the public probably

doesn't.

This cynical approach has at least given Broadway an economic shot in the

arm. But if there is hope for the American theater, it lies elsewhere. A

decade ago it still seemed the avant-garde might contribute something to

mainstream theater. Now it clearly has no interest in doing anything of the

sort.

One of its high priests, Robert Brustein, recently opined that the only

theater that matters is one for an elite audience (a statement that flies in

the face of theater history of the last 400 years).

One happy development of the '80s is the advent of the small play. Its

practitioners tacitly acknowledge that they may not be able to fill canvases

on the scale of Williams, Miller, Wilder orO'Neill. They are miniaturists; but

no one has ever complained that Vermeer's pictures are too small.

Among the small plays for which to be grateful are A.R. Gurney's "The

Dining Room," Alfred Uhry's "Driving Miss Daisy," Tina Howe's "Painting

Churches," Bill Davis' "Mass Appeal," Eric Bogosian's "Talk Radio" and Robert

Harling's "Steel Magnolias."

Briefly, Chicago actors gave the New York theater a boost with their sheer

energy. Like immigrants who reach these shores with a galvanizing vigor that

diminishes as they ascend the social ladder, some of these actors have already

gone on to careers in Hollywood. Although the Chicago contingent is best

remembered for its high-energy pieces ("True West," "Orphans"), one of the

best was an English specimen of the Small Play, C.P. Taylor's "And a

Nightingale Sang."

The decade did not lack solid American plays, particularly those of August

Wilson, the autobiographical excursions of Neil Simon, David Mamet's

"Glengarry Glen Ross," Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love" and Charles Fuller's "A

Soldier's Play."

As if to compensate for their musicals, the English have sent us Tom

Stoppard's "The Real Thing," David Hare's "Plenty," Harold Pinter's

"Betrayal," Ronald Harwood's "The Dresser" and Simon Gray's "The Common

Pursuit."

Though the English dominate the musical theater, they have yet to produce

anything of the distinction of two of the Sondheim shows of the '80s, "Sunday

in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods."

The '80s confirmed that we no longer have theater stars, only movie stars

who occasionally "slum" there. The happy exception is Kevin Kline, who

balances movie work with an admirable stage career. Among his memorable

performances were the Pirate King in "Pirates of Penzance," Bluntschli in

"Arms and the Man" and several Shakespeare heroes.

The two greatest events of the decade were the first production of

"Nicholas Nickleby" and the performance at which "A Chorus Line" became the

longest-running show on Broadway. Both were celebrations of the enormous

potential of the theater to move and delight audiences. We see that

celebratory spirit all too seldom.