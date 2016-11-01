NOT MUCH TANGOING, BUT THE CASH WILL BE PLENTIFUL.

THE FIRST voice you hear belongs to Sylvester Stallone. It growls forth out of the darkness like some remedial deity. It even precedes the Warner Brothers logo.

"OK, let's do it," says Sly, with that Periclean eloquence which has stirred and inspired millions around the globe.

Now there's a message guaranteed to enrapture cloudland boardroom hearts -- "Let's do it." Don't ask what. That's being picky. Just do it.

Director Andrei Konchalavsky was fired midway through "Tango and Cash." You might reasonably ask what the brother of director Nikita Mikhalkov ("Oblomov," "Dark Eyes"), a former consort of Shirley MacLaine and the director of "Duet for One" was doing making a piece of heavy metal steroid comedy to begin with.

Don't ask. The more regard you have for the inexplicable and the absurd, the more you'll tune in to "Tango and Cash."

So Konchalavsky was fired midway through "Tango and Cash" and most of the fingers pointed at Sly's ego (bad aim, there; it isn't the man's ego that's capable of torpedoing all that lay before him, it's the incomparable meld of his ego and his notable lack of taste and intellectual subtlety).

So "Tango and Cash" was another cloudland case study in disorder at the border.

You know what? It scarcely matters. "Tango and Cash" could have made itself. All you needed were two stars who like to hack around and who have abs and pecs good enough to spend a lot of screen time without shirts. Stallone and Kurt Russell, for instance. After that, you hire a dedicated posse of stuntmen and special effects types, leaven with numskull comic book comedy and intersperse with torture, broken glass, squealing tires and gunpowder at regular 10-minute intervals.

What you get is dumb, violent, noisy, and not "Lethal Weapon" (1 or 2), no matter what the principals hoped. Granted, some of the editing looks as if it were done by Mike Tyson, but what's a coherent motivation or two between friends?

This steroid action comedy about two hotshot L.A. cops is so moronic that there's something perversely fascinating about it. It's so mechanical and so unrelated to anything recognizable in the real world that it has a kind of surreal abstract quality -- like a painting by Kandinsky or Yves Tanguy.

Sly plays hotshot cop Tango. He's a sharpshooter and head-buster. "He thinks he's Rambo," say the envious scowlers in the sheriff's office. Don't ask how he can afford $1,000 Armani suits. ("Armani with a badge," sneers Cash.)

And don't ask why his sister is a combination stripper and Sheila E., either. Ignorance is bliss here.

Kurt Russell plays Cash, another head-busting sharpshooter. Cash dresses in the Hollywood designer version of Army-Navy surplus clothes. Until his big scene in drag, that is.

A monstrously overacting villain (Jack Palance) gets the two cops framed and thrown in the slammer. They escape via hot electric wires on a rainy night and take vengeance, trading one-liners all the while. (Says Tango to Cash, as their truck bursts into flame, "We're on fire." Says Cash to Tango, "Yeah, we're cooking now.")

Monster trucks and enough gadgetry for a Bond movie follow.

Doubtless, some will get high-horsed about all this. The way I look at it, it's impossible to dislike a movie in which a cop barges into a room, waves his gun and shouts: "Freeze! Drop that duck!"

Rated R in the Market Arcade, Maple Ridge, Eastern Hills, Thruway, Summit and McKinley Mall theaters.