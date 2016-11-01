EVANS BANS ICE FISHING AT STURGEON POINT MARINA

The Evans Town Board has banned ice fishing inside the breakwater of the Sturgeon Point Marina to prevent damage to docks and injuries.

The ban, enacted Wednesday night, was recommended by Joseph Kremblas, overseer of the $4.5 million marina, which opened in July. Town attorney William Trask noted the ban follows insurance guidelines. The marina features 220 boat slips and four launching ramps.

Ice fishing had been taking place at Sturgeon Point since the 1920s. In the last several years, the town has charged a small fee.