USE OF WORKERS' TAXES TO BE CUT

The biggest single revenue-raiser in the new deficit reduction agreement will sharply limit employers' ability to use taxes withheld from workers' checks before turning the money over to the Treasury.

The legislation on President Bush's desk would reduce to one day -- from as many as seven days -- the grace period allowed before large employers have to deposit withheld taxes.

Congressional economists estimate the change, which takes effect Aug. 1, would save the government $2.45 billion in the last two months of the budget year ending Sept. 30.