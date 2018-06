The Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society's annual Red Jacket dinner, scheduled for Friday, has been moved back to March 2 because attorney Robert D. Fernbach, who was to receive the museum's Red Jacket Award, is ill.

The civic service award, named after an early Seneca Indian chieftain, is given annually. Fernbach, a senior partner in the law firm of Moot and Sprague, was chosen for his longtime support of downtown development.