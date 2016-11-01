POLICE CHARGE SUSPECT IN PIZZERIA BURGLARY

Depew detectives arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon, when they also recovered a safe taken in a burglary overnight Sunday from Sgt. Pepperoni Pizzeria at 425 French Road.

However, police did not recover the $5,000 to $7,000 that was in the vault.

"We recovered a diamond ring and a couple-hundred dollars of the alleged money," Detective Lt. Vance Scioli said.

Thomas J. McBride, 20, was charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. McBride was ordered held on $7,500 bail by Village Justice Henry Wick pending a hearing in Village Court at 7 p.m. Friday.

The safe was buried in the backyard the suspect's house on on Aurora Street in Lancaster, police said. Scioli and Detective Thomas Domino said they dug up the safe.

A second suspect is being sought, Domino said.