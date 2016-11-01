LEGAL-AGE BUYERS GIVE LIQUOR STORES A HASSLE

I work in a store where I sell alcoholic beverages. I find there is not only a problem with minors trying to buy; there also is a problem with legal-aged persons. Our store policy states that anyone under the age of 30 trying to buy alcohol without identification can be denied a sale.

I find these people become rude and vulgar when I deny them the purchase. I try to explain the denial, but I always have to put up with a hassle.

Many people feel since they are the legal age of 21, they should not have to present identification in order to purchase alcohol. These people must realize that if they are or appear to be under 30 years of age, they must present an ID when asked for it -- this is the policy followed by almost every store that sells alcoholic beverages.

KEVIN KLOSTERMANN

Cheektowaga