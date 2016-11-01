N. COLLINS MAN CHARGED WITH ATTACK ON WIFE

A North Collins man was arrested Monday and accused of the Thanksgiving beating of his wife with a metal pipe.

Joseph Motak, 29, of Shirley Road, North Collins, was charged with second-degree assault, felony possession of marijuana, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and also endangering the welfare of a child by using marijuana in a child's presence. He was arrested after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Department Family Offense Unit.

The woman was treated for her injuries in a Buffalo-area hospital, then released, investigators said. The children were placed in foster care by the Erie County Child Protective Services.

Motak was arraigned on the charges and ordered held on $10,000 bail pending a hearing date to be set.