AYKROYD, DIXON INTRODUCE DAUGHTER

It's a girl for actor Dan Aykroyd and his actress-wife Donna Dixon.

Danielle Alexandra weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces when she took her first breath of air on Nov. 18 at 12:05 p.m., said Susan Patricola, publicist for the couple.

The couple wanted to get the baby out of St. John's Hospital and Health Center and home for Thanksgiving before a birth announcement was made, Patricola said Monday.

"They're thrilled with their new arrival. She's healthy and beautiful and they're looking forward to parenthood," Patricola said.

Aykroyd, who rose from the original cast of the "Saturday Night Live" television show to motion pictures with his pal and ex-Blues Brothers cohort John Belushi, stars in the Dec. 13 release of the movie "Driving Miss Daisy."

Miss Dixon was on the old "Bosom Buddies" TV series.