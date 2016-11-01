AMHERST PLANNERS FACING TWO CONTROVERSIES MUSLIM CENTER, OPENING STAGE OF 280- ACRE DEVELOPMENT TOP AGENDA

Amherst planners are looking at a long night Thursday when two controversial projects are virtually certain to attract a large crowd to Town Hall in Williamsville.

On the Planning Board's 22-item agenda are:

A rezoning and site plan comprising the opening stages of a huge residential and commercial project targeted for about 280 acres of land bounded by Transit, Ayer, Maple and Klein roads.

A site plan for a $1.8 million, 25,000-square-foot Muslim community center on Heim near Dodge roads.

The presence of long-abandoned gypsum mines beneath portions of the site and the impact of traffic on nearby roads have been the main points of contention in a simmering, 14-month-long controversy over the Maple-Transit development.

DRT Construction Inc., Cimato Brothers Inc. and Tesmer Builders, all of Amherst, want to build about 440 homes, 320 multiple-family units, more than 300,000 square feet of commercial space and a nursing home over the next several years.

DRT Construction and Cimato Brothers last month filed an $11 million lawsuit against the Mapleleaf Homeowners Association and its president.

The developers claim they have been maligned by the homeowners in a number of ways, including allegations that lives will be endangered by building over the mines. However, the developers point to several studies over the years that give the site a clean bill of health for development.

The original lawsuit, which demanded $16 million in damages, also listed Tesmer Builders as a plaintiff. However, principals in Tesmer Builders told The Buffalo News that they aren't involved in the suit and were unaware of it until it was reported in The News Oct. 31.

DRT Construction is petitioning the Planning Board to rezone about 38 1/2 acres at 2080 Maple from "suburban agriculture" for the Maple-Transit development's first 52 homes.

The town's exclusive "R-2" zoning district is sought for 44 of the 52 homes. The Planning Board makes recommendations to the Town Board on rezonings, which also holds public hearings before decisions are made.

A Planning Department spokesman told The News that a hearing on the project's draft environmental-impact study -- which will also be part of Thursday's hearing before the Planning Board -- must also be held later by the Town Board because it is the "lead agency" under the state Environmental Quality Review Act process.

The spokesman said a decision on the rezoning by the Town Board is several months off "at the minimum."

The nursing home proposed by the East Amherst Health Care Partnership is already zoned for the intended use and requires only site-plan approval by the Planning Board.

The one-story, 67,360-square-foot building is planned at the end of Bauman Road near Mapleleaf Drive, with future access also from Ayer Road.

The Planning Board last summer suspended consideration of a site plan filed by the Islamic Society of the Niagara Frontier because of questions about the impact of the traffic the community center would have on narrow, winding, deteriorating -- and busy -- Heim Road.

On Aug. 21, the Amherst Town Board unanimously approved a resolution urging the Planning Board to declare a moratorium on new development along North Forest and Heim roads until Feb. 15. Uncertainty over when the county will repair and rebuild the two county roads sparked the Town Board's request.

But a Planning Department spokesman said that Heim Road traffic studies have come back, they have been endorsed by town and county traffic officials, and that the Planning Board is now obligated to move ahead in its review process.

Although acknowledging "significant deterioration of the pavement structure" and "several substandard curves," the traffic consultant on the Muslim center concluded:

"The anticipated traffic generated . . . will not have a significant adverse impact on Heim or Dodge Road traffic safety or congestion. (This is) assuming necessary trees and brush are removed to provide adequate site distance for driveway traffic entering Heim."

The Islamic Society has owned its 8.4-acre site off Heim for several years. No rezoning is required for the two-story building being planned.

Khalid J. Qazi, president of the Islamic Society, has said the center will house a prayer room, classrooms for religious instruction and a kitchen and dining room. Eventually, some athletic facilities could be added.

The center would accommodate up to 1,000 people for prayer gatherings.

An unsigned slinger stuffed in mailboxes in the Heim-Dodge area last summer criticized the Muslim center's impact on traffic, its "effect on bordering residential areas where young children ride bikes, older citizens take walks and people reside in the quiet of their homes," and "the effect on housing values."