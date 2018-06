Annemarie Bettino, director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, will discuss volunteerism at a quarterly meeting of the Council on Aging of Niagara County Inc. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Olcott Fire Hall on Lockport-Olcott Road.

Newly elected officers and board members will be installed. Administrator Betty M. Scrivano said free bus transportation would be provided from Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.