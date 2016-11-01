APPRAISALS DUE TO START AT FOREST GLEN CREW IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE NEXT WEEK

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say appraisers should be in Niagara Falls by early next week to begin seeking comparable homes for Forest Glen residents who have chosen to relocate.

Charles D. Robinson of FEMA's Disaster Assistance Program in Washington, D.C., said he spoke with representatives of West Virginia-based O.R. Colon Associates who indicated a crew will be here early next week.

FEMA spokeswoman Patricia K. Seppi conceded it was announced at a Nov. 16 meeting that the crew would be here by now, but she said she believed Colon at the time failed to realize this was a holiday week.

The appraisers' first task will be to survey the surrounding area to find homes of comparable value to the ones being vacated at Forest Glen.

"By law, we have to show every family at least one comparable replacement dwelling," Ms. Seppi said.

Robinson said there will be either two or three people in the appraisal crew, which will be subcontracted by Colon.

He said he hoped the survey of available area homes "won't take longer than two weeks."

He said that once the survey is completed, the appraisers will begin going house to house in Forest Glen to evaluate the 51 mobile homes and two permanent houses there. Homeowners will be asked to be present during the appraisal.

Meanwhile, about 30 families are preparing to make a formal presentation to FEMA in support of group relocation on Thursday. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, residents will present comments on a feasibility study released last week at a meeting in the Niagara 1 Fire Hall in the Town of Niagara.

Resident Helen Sumbler said the presentation is likely to involve one or more locations chosen by the group and the type of housing they are seeking.

"I don't want to let too much out," she said. "Let's just say we're ready for the government."

Residents have until Dec. 8 to comment on the feasibility study.

Environmental Protection Agency project manager Joseph D. Rotolo said the EPA's record of decision -- outlining the plan of action for resettling people -- will be available some time in December, after the comment period had expired.

"This is a very simple action," said Rotolo from his office in Edison, N.J. "Usually they will call for some kind of relocation and a detailed engineering study."

Results of a second round of soil tests at Expressway Village will be available Monday, an EPA spokeswoman said. Expressway Village is adjacent to Forest Glen.