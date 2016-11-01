THINK LUXURY WHEN CHOOSING THE PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT FOR HIM

Men look with one eye at what they give and with seven at what they receive, states an old proverb.

To please the seven-eyed man in your life, Western New York retailers offer a wide variety of Christmas gift ideas to delight any visionary.

Almost every man looks great in a leather bomber jacket. The traditional uniform of Air Force pilots has become a standard in manly Buffalo civilian wear.

Robert Comstock, the outdoorsy designer who canoed 300 miles of the Amazon headwaters and raced through New Guinea, brings his rugged jackets to Harry Rosen at the Walden Galleria. Comstock's jackets are made of leathers that are as soft as Christmas pudding, proving that you can be comfortable and tough at the same time.

Lined with Thinsulate, the bombers have none of the fussy details to slow a man down. Simply designed, they sport features like hidden pockets. Other bombers at Harry Rosen's have toasty sheepskin collars that are removable. The soft collars will help your man say "Baaa" to the cold. The bombers are selling "extremely well," says associate manager Les Harriott, even the Giorgio Armani jackets with tags topping $1,000.

If that's a bit pricy for you, but you still want to impress with a designer label, fragrance may be an alternate choice.

Geoffrey Beene presents a cologne that rhymes with his name: Bowling Green, available at Bonwit Teller. With subtle hints of spearmint leaves, lavender and orange, the designer was inspired by weekends in the country, the "clean, early morning air alive with the smell of blossoming trees and wildflowers." It's the perfect gift for the bowler who has everything. Then there's Beene's classic Grey Flannel with masculine notes of amber and musk.

A touch of holiday luxury is featured at Riverside Men's Shop in 100 percent alpaca wool sweaters, hand-knitted exclusively for the shop, for men who want to stay warm through January and February. Alpacas -- distantly related to camels -- live in the valleys of the Andes Mountains of Peru and Bolivia. Their shorn wool has long been considered an outstanding fiber for warmth and comfort.

If you can't afford alpaca, you might want to try velour in the form of plush cotton terry velour bathrobes by Sea Island Loungewear. Warm and absorbent, the robes are priced at $50. Also for next-to-the-skin luxury, silky soft long-sleeve sportshirts by Burberry's of London.

The quickest way to a man's heart is through his car. If your man has enough accessories of his own, how about a few for his car? Sibley's carries a high-tech black Car Vac. A Visor Valet carries glasses, maps, toll tickets, parking cards, etc. This auto lambskin organizer, which looks like a large wallet, straps onto a car visor. A great way to say "Merry Car-istmas."

For his own pocket you may want to choose a slim Pierre Cardin lambskin wallet in black or brown.

For the Buffalo Bills fan AM&A's has a range of items in team colors and logo. They're as welcome as a win: Bills puff print sweatshirts, wool coach's sweaters, satin coach's jackets, headbands, wool coach's caps, stadium mittens, knit caps, mufflers, and coffee mugs.

To keep warm in the stands there is the English game keeper's coat -- traditionally worn by men who stocked the pheasants before the hunt. The Claydon coat, with a corduroy collar and in Egyptian cotton, treated with wax, has an insulated lining.

In urban areas around the country it's becoming the garment of choice of lawyers and other young professionals, in hip-length and three-quarter styles, at the Squire Shop and the Orvis Shop. A terrfic way to stalk the '90s.