HOW CORNELL MAN WON 'WISEMAN'

"As a Cornell alumnus, you might be able to settle an argument. Did a Cornell football player once say that he believed the Wiseman Trophy was a more valuable trophy than the Heisman Trophy?"

By coincidence, I opened the note that contained those words on the same day that I received my weekly postcard from the sports information director at the University of West Virginia, who is hoping the Mountaineers' quarterback, Major Harris, will win the Heisman Trophy this year as the so-called best football player in the land.

Because I am a member of the Football Writers of America, my name and address are in the organization's directory, which is used by college sports information people quite often. Those publicists don't know that I no longer cast a Heisman ballot, so they continue to send videocassettes, gimmick clocks, etc., that they hope will influence my voting.

Now back to the Wiseman Trophy, which could have been more valuable to a college player than the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trophy is a nice bauble that brings satisfaction to a player and the school he represents. It will never bring a winner a higher signing bonus these days from a pro team, because the pros don't have much regard for it. They know that quite often the Heisman Trophy winner got the most votes because of an active sports information director and that he was not the best football player in the country.

Ask a football person about that statement and he'll point to the name of John Huarte, the Notre Dame quarterback who won the Heisman in 1964. There was another fellow who received very few Heisman votes in 1964 -- an Alabama quarterback named Joe Namath.

But the Wiseman Trophy was worth some good meals in some fine restaurants. Here's why.

The lesser-known trophy came into being in 1971 when a Cornell running back named Ed Marinaro finished second in the Heisman Trophy race behind a quarterback from Auburn named Pat Sullivan. A widely circulated report had it that the writers from the Southeastern Conference voted as a bloc to ensure a Sullivan victory.

The announcement that Marinaro had been edged out infuriated a Cornell alumnus named Wiseman, who established his own trophy -- the Wiseman Trophy -- and made Marinaro the first winner. In addition to some bric-a-brac, the winner was given a card that guaranteed him free meals for life in any of the restaurants in the Victoria Station chain, which Wiseman served as president and co-owner.

Somewhere along the line someone did say that, because of the food, the Wiseman was a more valuable trophy than the Heisman Trophy. Indeed, it might have been a Heisman Trophy winner. But the person who said it was not Ed Marinaro or any other Cornell football player. And whoever made the remark had second thoughts on the matter after the Victoria Station restaurants went out of business and the free meals went with them.

Yes, that is the same Marinaro who became a TV personality in the "Hill Street Blues" series.

When the Heisman Trophy winner is announced in December, we will see many mentions of the New York City Downtown Athletic Club, the organization that handles the voting and makes the award. And the feeling here is that many members of the Downtown A.C. belong to that club because of the association with the Heisman Trophy.

Some company or organization in Western New York could receive national publicity from an award that would stoke controversy as the Heisman Trophy does. The Dunlop Awards here do not do that.