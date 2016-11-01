FISHER-PRICE DECLARES 'WAR' ON COMPETITION

A tank was parked outside the Fisher-Price headquarters in East Aurora Monday as the toy manufacturer declared "war" on its competition, a company spokesperson said.

The U.S. Marine Corps loaned a M60A1 tank to Fisher-Price for a sales meeting. The company used the tank as a prop to motivate its sales staff to combat greater competition from Little Tykes, Playskool Inc. and Mattel Inc., according to spokesperson Ellen Duggan.

"They are attacking the very heart of our business," she said, explaining other toy manufacturers are going head-to-head against Fisher-Price for the pre-school, crib and playpen toy markets.

"They are trying to take sales away from Fisher-Price and we're fighting back," Ms. Duggan said.

Fisher-Price will donate some toys to the Marines' Toys for Tots program in exchange for use of the tank.