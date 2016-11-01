CASKET MAKER, AIDES FINED FOR DUMPING TOXIC WASTE

A Buffalo casket-making company has agreed to pay the largest fine assessed in Erie County for violations of the state's hazardous-waste laws, state officials announced today.

BBC Enterprises Corp. of 25 Depot St. will pay $40,000 for dumping waste solvents and other chemicals behind its plant from July 1985 to November 1986, announced State Attorney General Robert Abrams and State Environmental Commissioner Thomas C. Jorling.

The company also has agreed to work with the Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up a contaminated area about 40 feet in diameter, located behind the plant parking lot.

Abrams said the fine resulted from a plea agreement in which the company, indicted in 1987, pleaded to second-degree unlawful disposal of hazardous waste.

Company Vice President Bernard Pruchniewski, 49, of 104 Colton St., Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to a violation charge of operating a waste management facility without a permit. Foreman Richard Vandermeer, 48, of 12 Lowell Place pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawful dealing in hazardous waste. Each will be fined $5,000 and will perform 40 hours of supervised community service, with sentencing set for Jan. 4.