PEACEKEEPING IN NICARAGUA UNITED NATIONS CAN HELP PRESERVE ELECTIONS

THE SENDING of a United Nations peacekeeping force to Nicaragua may shore up the peace process there in the wake of recent threats of escalating violence. It is the first time such a U.N. military force has been used in the Western Hemisphere.

The hopes for peace were bright in August, when the presidents of five Central American nations, including Nicaragua, agreed on a plan to hold free elections in Nicaragua and disband the U.S.-backed contra guerrilla forces.

But those bright hopes darkened as skirmishing escalated between the contras and government forces, as the contras supported by Washington refused to disband by early next month and Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua's Marxist president, canceled a desirable cease-fire.

Nearly two years ago, the United States seemed to abandon its failed military crusade in Nicaragua when it ended its military assistance, continuing only non-lethal aid. But the Bush administration now appears hesitant to break cleanly from the past and concentrate on a diplomatic solution.

Instead of supporting the peace plan, which is backed by all the opposition parties in Nicaragua, the United States opposed the demobilization of the contras and persuaded Honduras not to try to dismantle the armed contra camps on its territory. Obviously, the demobilization deadline (Dec. 5) won't be met.

To make matters worse, some 2,000 of the contras have moved into Nicaragua, raising the contra force level to roughly 5,000. Another 9,000 are in Honduras. There have been clashes between contra and government forces. It was after one recent clash that Ortega, in a regrettable overreaction, canceled the prevailing cease-fire.

Any great escalation of violence could torpedo the presidential election scheduled for February. Some in the United States contend this is Ortega's goal. However, Ortega says the election will take place, whether a new cease-fire is arranged or not.

It is difficult to read Ortega's mind. Fearing an election closer than he once anticipated, he may have reacted the way he did in order to drum up anti-American feeling. Or he may truly fear renewed contra activity.

In any case, preparations are under way for the election, which will be well monitored by international groups, including one in which former President Jimmy Carter will take part. President Bush is sending a 20-member congressional team. Elliot Richardson, former U.S. attorney general, heads a U.N. observer mission in Nicaragua, and he said last month that the election preparations were proceeding "extremely well," although the contras were a potential threat.

Resumption of the cease-fire would improve the atmosphere for the election, and negotiations are under way to achieve that. But if the violence continues, the dispatch of the U.N. peacekeeping force should help to curb the fighting and, therefore, improve the prospects for fair elections.