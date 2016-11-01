PAYING FOR GIVEAWAYS

In reply to a recent letter asking, "Who pays for Social Security pensions?" I will tell you. My husband and his employer paid Social Security taxes for 36 years. And isn't the writer also paying for free school lunches, rent subsidies, medical, food, heat and much more for the welfare clients? And also runaway federal spending?

Our children and grandchildren are out of school and are married. I still pay school taxes, but I am not complaining, because I am happy to live in this great country of ours.

So don't complain about my Social Security. You are not paying for it. Rather, take stock and think of all the giveaways you are paying for.

MRS. DANIEL BARNUM

Kenmore