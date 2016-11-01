TWO DEVELOPERS VIE FOR NIAGARA COUNTY'S FUTURE

IN 1950, Nathan Benderson, owner of a profitable carbonated beverage production company in Buffalo, bought the Schreiber Brewing Co. on Fillmore Avenue. For $312,000, the Buffalo native got an old brew house complete with the huge copper kettles for making beer, some old buildings and thousands of cases of product.

Benderson sold the beer and the equipment, razed an old building to construct a parking lot, and built a two-story office building on another portion of the property. In a short time, the structure was leased.

Three years later, Benderson Development Co. was formally incorporated.

In 1920, brothers Max and Leonard Ratowczer emigrated from their native Poland to join their brother Charles in the Bronx. The brothers moved to Cleveland to live with other family members, and soon were building cottages and garages in the area.

The Ratowczers continued and expanded their construction operation, building their first strip shopping center in Cleveland in 1936. The company was known as Forest City Enterprises, and the trio Americanized their last name to Ratner.

Two different families, two different companies, two different hometowns. Yet, Benderson and Ratner have much in common. Both remain family operated firms, even though Ratner's Forest City Enterprises went public 29 years ago. Nathan Benderson's son Randall works closely with his father in the firm, while the seven highest corporate officers and seven of 12 board members in Forest City are part of the Ratner family, either directly or through marriage.

Both organizations know what it takes to win project approvals at any level of government. Politicians who have dealt with the two companies agree that each firm is a tough negotiator, but each lives up to its side of the bargain once it is struck.

Both companies also are extremely quiet operations, preferring no personal publicity, hoping their projects, not their companies, get all the media play, in Buffalo and nationwide.

But publicity, concerning new projects and the companies behind them, is now chasing the Benderson and Ratner families. And the focal point of each is located in Niagara County, within a few minutes drive time of each other.

Benderson has run into a buzz saw of opposition over its proposed $111 million, 1.4-million-square-foot mega-mall in Niagara Falls, while Forest City has raised some eyebrows with its $350 million mixed-use complex in Wheatfield, which includes additions and renovations to the company's 17-year-old Summit Park Mall.

The projects promise thousands of jobs, millions in tax revenue and the potential for major headaches for current residents and the many area move-ins if the facilities are built.

The two development companies are changing the face of the Niagara Frontier.

But is it for better or worse? Are they the companies to spearhead a resurgence of Niagara Falls and make Niagara County a regional shopping headquarters? Or are they reaping huge tax benefits while producing acres of concrete and steel in return?