TROUPE BRINGS MAGIC OF 'CINDERELLA' ALIVE

Buffalo Ballet Theatre is presenting a small masterpiece at Rockwell Hall.

Saturday evening's premiere of "Cinderella," the children's fairy tale, cannot be considered less than a marvelous spectacle of magnificent costumes, the sumptuous music of Prokofiev and, above all, clever and concise choreography.

Foremost credit should go to Jill Earthorne Bahr, the resident choreographer of the Charleston Ballet, responsible for "Cinderella."

Without her special talent, no amount of flair in the dancing or costumes would penetrate our sensibilities the way this production did.

Her work titillates with comedy and rare common sense. Her ballets do not yield to pompous grandeur, do not pass time with idle gesture, mime or even technical virtuosity.

This is not to say that virtuoso dancing is absent from this production. Her sense of proportion is her strength, where no one movement, dancer or mood is indulged too long.

Barry Leon, a brilliant dancer, is used, for example, as the icing on the cake. He is not cast as the prince, the most likely role for his caliber of dancing; rather, he is used in a bit part, as the dance master to the two ugly stepsisters.

Ugly stepsisters, indeed. Played in travesty by two male dancers, Scott Miner and Jaye Martin, the two are prepped for the prince's birthday ball by Leon, who attempts to school them in society's manners and dances. The antics are genuinely funny, and we wish it could go on.

But Miss Bahr ultimately is doling out the laughs, and she is on to other things.

The ballet really moves at a clip. It leaves you wanting more. This production, in artistic association with the Charleston Ballet, has cast Erika Moe, from the Charleston Ballet, in the leading role. Her Cinderella is quite believable. Her first musings with the broom as her imaginary prince, by the hearth in her stepmother's house, bear her out to be pure of heart, strong of character and in control, really, of the whole show.

The costumes, and sets, credited to John Goodwin and Don Cantwell truly are haute couture. Sets, which are flat, in black and white contrast to the explosive colors and shapes of the costumes. The sculptured hats would be the envy of Carmen Miranda.

Children play a role, too, in this production. Appearing behind a scrim, a dozen or so dwarfs lined across the back of the stage, are each dressed in a different color, wearing a pointed cap. Like a selection of colorful crayons, they move in simple cheerleader-type motion, to assist in the magic of the fairy godmother, Katie Wakeford.

The entire cast did a splendid job of dancing technically and in portraying their characters in remarkable fashion.

The entire company performed in two other pieces on the program, a premiere of "Into the Light," choreographed by Daryl Grey, and "When Buddha Smiles" by Greg Drotar, artistic director of the Buffalo Ballet Theatre.