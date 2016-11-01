TED SMITH IN CHAUTAUQUA

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY voters will choose a new county executive on Nov. 7 after six years with County Executive John A. Glenzer, who is not seeking re-election. Seeking the office are Ted Smith, the Democratic candidate, who has a solid political record, and a political newcomer, Andrew W. Goodell, the Republican and Conservative candidate, who was named county attorney last year.

Smith is well known politically, having served for 10 years in the Chautauqua County Legislature and having run for county executive in 1985. That race ended in almost a dead heat and was decided in Glenzer's favor only by a count of absentee ballots. This time, on the basis of his record and leadership experience, Smith deserves to win.

The post of county executive demands administrative and managerial experience, and Smith has demonstrated such leadership abilities both in the Chautauqua County Legislature and in his longtime service at Jamestown Community College, where, as dean of academic and student affairs, he has broad management responsibilities.

Goodell has the slight advantage of a Republican edge in party registration, but Smith should appeal to many Republicans for his fiscal conservatism. As chairman of the Legislature's Finance Committee, Smith became known for his tight-fisted budgeting as well as for his leadership and decisiveness on many county issues.

Goodell's campaign has demonstrated a creditable interest in public affairs, and he has a good, although brief, record both in his law career and his public service. He worked in Washington for several years until 1984, when he became an assistant Chautauqua County attorney, and he was named county attorney less than a year ago.

At age 34, Goodell may well have promising political avenues ahead of him, but right now his demonstrated experience and leadership abilities cannot be compared to those of Smith, who merits the confidence of Chautauqua voters.