SEVERED PHONE CABLE CUTS LANCASTER CALLS

Telephone service between Lancaster and 11 other communities was interrupted over the weekend when vandals cut a New York Telephone cable in Cheektowaga, a New York Telephone Co. official said Sunday.

Workers spent Sunday mending a cable carrying 2,000 circuits, which was hacksawed at ground level about 10 p.m. Saturday near Ellicott Road, said Robin Flowers, a spokesman for the phone company, who called the vandalism strike-related.

Lancaster residents encountered difficulties calling or receiving calls from Buffalo, East Aurora, Hamburg and Alden in Erie County; Waterport, Kendall, Albion and Holley in Orleans County; Byron and Elba in Genesee County, and Varysburg in Wyoming County.

"We got alarms at our network surveillance center in downtown Buffalo that we had a major problem at 10 (Saturday) night, and it took us all night to locate the thing," Flowers said.

The cables are not color-coded, he said, so workers must send tone signals down each cable from both ends to repair it.

"It was hacksawed right at ground level, so the person who did it knew we'd have to get a digging project going before we could start the actual restoration work," Flowers said.

"Because of the location of it, I'd say it took someone with a familiarity with our network. And it was cut in such a way that they knew it would take a major effort to restore it. This kind of thing virtually never happens outside of a strike situation."

New York Telephone is the largest subsidiary of NYNEX Corp., which has been struck by 60,000 union workers in New York and New England since Aug. 6. About 2,000 workers are on strike in Western New York.