MRS. LASHER

Performing the marriage ceremony for Kathryn Anne Irwin and Brian Howard Lasher at 6 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College was the Rev. Frederic J. Kelly of the college.

The bride is the daughter of Robert W. Irwin of Salamanca and Mary C. Irwin of Buffalo. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Irwin W. Lasher of Town of Tonawanda. After a trip to Jamaica, the newly married couple will be at home in Williamsville.

Seed pearls and embroidery accented the Chantilly lace overlay on the bodice of the bride's satin gown styled with a sabrina neckline and lace and satin sleeves. A large bow trimmed the train formed by the trumpet style skirt. A headpiece of silk flowers and pearl sprays with veiling completed her ensemble. She carried gladiolus and rubrum lilies.