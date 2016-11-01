HALLOWEEN ROOTED I N THE DARK PAST

Many celebrants of this year's Halloween may not realize it, but the costumes they wear, the pranks they play, the goodies their kids collect have their roots deep in history, some of it ancient, much of it sad.

Take those pranks -- the soaping of car windshields, the wielding of the ubiquitous can of spray pain. Annoying, to be sure, but child's play when stacked against the ancient Celts' idea of a prank. Their Halloween was religious in tone, so the Celts sought to curry favor with Samhain, the Lord of the Dead, whose birthday, the Celtic New Year, fell one day later. Accordingly, they would kill off a few people (usually condemned criminals), along with some cows, goats and every black cat in sight, hoping thereby to find favor with their gloomy god.

Or, consider the business of witches and witchcrafts. In medieval Europe hundreds of people were burned at the stake largely because of eight prophetic words lifted from Exodus (22:18) in the Old Testament: "Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live."

Scholars of Mosaic law argued vainly that this was not meant in the literal sense, nor was it a license to burn those accused of sorcery. Yet burn they did, by the thousands. Witch hunts hit a chilling peak in 16th century Europe when in Germany alone some 600 people convicted of witchcraft were put to death.

The great witch hunt eventually ran its course and the witch, once defined as "a woman who had made a pact with Satan," became stylized as a hag in a pointed hat astride a broomstick with her black cat riding shotgun and a full moon silhouetting her gaunt figure.

Sociologists note that many symbols common to literature crop up in Halloween rituals. Fire, symbolic of man's victory over darkness, is basic to Halloween and has been from the days when the Druids roamed the heaths of Great Britain. Their bonfires blazed on hilltops to honor the Sun God and did double duty by scaring off Samhain, that Celtic god of darkness.

Those Halloween bonfires had a "practical" purpose beyond their symbolism -- it was to light the way for departed relatives who were, so the belief ran -- allowed to return home for a brief visit on Halloween.

The cat, a staple among mystery writers, is another familiar Halloween symbol. Some trace it back to ancient Egypt where cats enjoyed the status of a deity. Black cats were something extra special.

Perhaps the best known Halloween symbol is the Jack O' Lantern. Originally, so an Irish legend goes, an old meany named Jack, having once tricked Satan, died and was met at the gates of hell by the devil himself, who said, in effect, "this place is too good for you," and hurled a live coal at Jack to prove his point. Jack, who was inventive as well as mean, stuck the coal in a turnip (where he got it the story doesn't say) and thus had a makeshift lantern to light his way back home.

His meanness remembered, all doors back home were barred to him and so he's out there roaming the world with his Jack O' Lantern, never thought of except at Halloween.

Jack's unhappy fate befell him in a land where turnips abound and pumpkins do not. So, in the 1840s when the Irish, fleeing the great potato famine, came to America they adapted their Celtic symbol to what was available. There being few turnips but many pumpkins here, the Jack O' Lantern got a new look. One thing led to another and the pumpkin was also used to decorate houses.

The prank is another part of Halloween that has undergone change. The original trick-or-treaters were medieval Celts who dressed up elaborately on Halloween, calling on neighbors and demanding contributions for Muck Olla, a figure of mythic mistiness. Anybody who balked at tossing a few coins or food into the sacks might find his fences uprooted, his barn raided and his livestock driven off.

As is so often the case, when an inch is given, a mile is taken and that's what happened to the Muck Olla caper. It developed into a strong-arm ritual with terrorist tactics and finally was outlawed.

The "laundered" version that crossed the ocean with the Irish immigrants gradually took root here and over the years has been nourished with loving care by the makers of taffy apples, candy and other gooey goodies.

J. NORMAN McKENZIE is a freelance writer from Squantum, Mass.