CANADIAN BALLET HEAD SEES IRONY IN POSITION SCHOOL ONCE REJECTED ANDERSON

FLASHBACK: AN eager if ungainly boy from British Columbia has trekked across Canada to audition for the National Ballet School in Toronto, the training arm of the National Ballet of Canada. He's madly in love with ballet, and it shows in the light of his smile and the glow in his eyes.

Sorry -- not our type, say the National Ballet administrators.

Disappointed but undaunted, the boy continues to study dance. Eventually, he enters the Royal Ballet School in London, dances briefly with a company there, spends 17 years with the Stuttgart Ballet, then returns home to head"Well, I wouldn't have taken me, either -- I was a plump little boy. It's ironic in a fun way -- yes, it is sort of nice."Reid Andersonartistic director

National Ballet of CanadaBallet British Columbia, a small chamber ensemble.

Cut to the present, in which he has just been installed as artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada, presiding over the institution that once rejected him.

Surely, there's a sweet irony in this latest twist in Reid Anderson's career.

"Well, I wouldn't have taken me, either -- I was a plump little boy," Anderson, 39, said recently in a telephone interview. "It's ironic in a fun way -- yes, it is sort of nice."

It is very nice, indeed, that Canada's largest ballet company -- which opens its fall season Wednesday night in Toronto's O'Keefe Centre -- has acquired its first Canadian director in the company's 38-year history, and one who appears tailor-made for the role.

Anderson acknowledges it is important on some level that a native was selected -- "particularly in Canada, because many arts organizations are run by people who aren't Canadian" -- but he emphasizes that he urged the board of directors to base its decision solely on his merits.

And they are impressive. His association with the Stuttgart Ballet, for many years as a principal dancer, coincided with the German company's rise to international prestige. Anderson met his mentor in the director, John Cranko, and worked closely with such renowned choreographers as Glen Tetley (formerly artistic associate of the National Ballet), Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Jiri Kylian and William Forsythe.

Cranko, a brilliant choreographer in his own right, died tragically young in a plane crash in 1973, yet he left an indelible mark on Anderson.

"His spirit permeates my life," Anderson said, describing Cranko as "a good communicator who knew how to handle dancers, to build dancers, to stretch them just enough."

After leaving Stuttgart, Anderson took the helm of Ballet British Columbia, then in its infancy. Kylian and Forsythe were brought in to stage works for the company of 14 dancers, and in the three years of Anderson's leadership, the troupe rocketed to prominence.

His success on the West Coast caught the National Ballet's attention. "He took a ballet company that was just beginning to great success in a very short period of time," says Valerie Wilder, who with Lynn Wallis was previously co-artistic director of the company. (Wilder will stay on as associate director for an indeterminate period.)

She added that Anderson's "energy and enthusiasm" were what finally captivated the board of directors, which reportedly was also considering former American Ballet Theatre star Fernando Bujones.

What sold Anderson on the position, which he calls "one of the best ballet jobs in the world," was the 68-member company's grounding in works of the foremost contemporary dance-makers.

"One of the things I loved about taking over this company is it had the type of repertoire I really love -- works by Kylian, Tetley, Billy Forsythe -- all types of things I did in Stuttgart," he said.

Though he had no hand in devising the 1989-90 schedule, Anderson says it is much to his liking, as it includes works by James Kudelka and David Parsons (whose "Dreams of Harmony" and an untitled premiere, respectively, will be performed during the spring season), "ballets I really believe strongly in."

However, he says his first step as director will be to bring in more classic ballets, especially the one-act works such as "Paquita."

"The standard of technique here is very high -- the National Ballet School training is wonderful. But the classics haven't been stressed enough in the last few years. You have to dance them a lot to get them under your belt.

"When you are bared to the world in your tutu and tights, that's the best test of your technique."

Though he choreographed several works for Ballet British Columbia, Anderson insists he will not make dances for the National Ballet. Instead, he will turn to members of the company, most assuredly first soloist John Alleyne, whom Anderson calls "a very big talent."

Typical of the "caring" approach he says he learned from Cranko, Anderson will be in the audience every night when the National Ballet opens its season with "Giselle" on Wednesday. He has never seen the company dance the 19th century classic, nor many of the other ballets in the repertoire.

While he can't yet say whether he likes the costumes, choreography or casting of this ballet or most of the others in the company's coffer -- "It'll be a few years till I work through them and see them all" -- Anderson is adamant about one thing: He loves his job.

Even the dirty work -- unraveling bureaucratic tangles, pounding the pavement for money.

"Working with the board, fund-raising, felt very comfortable to me," he said in explaining why he decided to hang up his slippers permanently in 1985 (fittingly, he danced his last as a guest with the National Ballet) and look for a directing role. "I took to it like a duck to water. I found all aspects enjoyable.

"I feel very comfortable with dancers," he continued. "I look forward to going to work every day. I'm really lucky that with the second half of my life I can put a lot into it -- my love, my soul, my heart."

The National Ballet will perform "Giselle" Wednesday through next Sunday and Nov. 22 to 24; "La Bayadere," "Dream Dances" and "La Ronde" Nov. 8 to 12, and "Napoli" Nov. 15 to 19.