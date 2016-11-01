JOHN L. RICEY JR., SALES REPRESENTATIVE

A Mass of Christian Burial for John L. Ricey Jr., an advertising and sales representative for Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester for 42 years, will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 8500 Main St., Clarence.

Entombment will be in Holy Family Mausoleum, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Ricey, 72, of Grand Island died Thursday (Oct. 26, 1989) in Hospice Buffalo in Alden after a long illness.

Born in Rochester, Ricey graduated from the Aquinas Institute of Rochester and earned a scholarship to Syracuse University, where he graduated in 1940 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Ricey worked at Kodak from 1941 to 1983 when he retired.

During World War II, Ricey served in the Signal Intelligence Service for the U.S. Army in the African and European theaters. His unit was cited by the French field marshal for outstanding work in the French and Italian campaigns. He was discharged in 1945.

He was a member of the Niagara Falls Elks Club and for 25 years, had been a member of the Lancaster Country Club, where he served on the board of directors and as president in 1977.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the Cypresswood Golf and Country Club in Winter Haven, Fla. where he lived during the winter.

Survivors include his wife, the former Virginia Slawson; a daughter, Gayle M. Majar of Chicago; a son, John L. III of Williamsville, and four grandchildren.