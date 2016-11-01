D.J. SPERRAZZA, HEADED FOOD-SERVICE FIRM

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald J. Sperrazza, president of Sperrazza/Braun Contract Equipment, a Buffalo firm that supplied food-service equipment and consulting services, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

Sperrazza, 47, of Amherst died Friday (Oct. 27, 1989) in Sisters Hospital following a long battle with Hodgkin's disease.

A native of Buffalo, Sperrazza attended St. Aloysius School, Canisius High School and Canisius College, where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1964.

After graduating, he spent 25 years in the food-service business.

Before forming Sperrazza/Braun in July, he had been, since 1981, vice president of sales and marketing of Ruslander Food Service Group, a division of Ruslander & Sons, a Buffalo firm that makes food-service equipment and distributes it worldwide.

He also was director of sales for Ruslander Food Service Equipment and director of sales and marketing for Aqua-Matic East.

He also worked for several other area food-service firms.

Sperrazza was a director of the Canisius College Alumni Association from 1972 to 1975.

He was chairman of the board of directors of the Romulus Club in 1978 and before that, a director.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie, Ont.

Survivors include his wife, the former Rosalie Vicario; a son, Daniel; a daughter, Jennifer; his parents, Daniel and Mary Sperrazza, all of Cheektowaga; a brother, Thomas of Syracuse, and four sisters, Charmane Sterry and Camille Murphy, both of Kenmore, Dolores Stoltman of Cleveland and Mary Ann Smaldone of Buffalo.