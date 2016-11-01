2 SUBDIVISIONS READY IN TOWN OF NIAGARA

The construction boom in Niagara County has reached the Town of Niagara.

After many years without a new subdivision, LaBionda Estates located between Packard Road and Woodland Avenue is being developed by Gino Forte Construction Co.; homes built by Jet View Homes.

The community will feature 23 new homes ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet of living space and priced from $140,000.

"LaBionda Estates has been carefully planned to include the features which many new home owners find themselves installing later," said Forte, a 27-year veteran of construction and design. Many of these elements would be called additions or options, but the builder is making them standard.

Such amenities as a security system, central vacuum system, intercom, 2 1/2 baths, central air conditioning, wood-burning fireplaces and sodded front and rear yards all serve to reinforce this concept.

Quality is paramount in this development, Forte continued. Structurally the homes offer 2 by 6 exterior walls with insulation rated at R-19. Ceiling insulation is R-33. The 8-foot basement walls are poured, steel-reinforced concrete.

Optional features include a finished basement with dropped acoustical tile ceiling, paneled walls and vinyl tile floors; as well as, concrete patio, whirlpool tub, skylights, ceramic tile and raised panel doors.

A second subdivision, called Villa D'Oro, also to be located in the Town of Niagara is in the planning stage. It will include 90 residential lots, four cul-de-sacs and two small lakes.

The homes are being offered for sale by Louise Lascelle Realty of Niagara Falls. Inquiries should be directed to that office at 297-4200.