STATE TO STUDY GOAT ISLAND COPTER BAN CUOMO ORDERS PARKS COMMISSIONER TO LOOK INTO RELOCATION OF PAD

The state Office of Parks and Recreation will study the relocation of helicopter flights from Goat Island, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

Cuomo said he also has asked Parks Commissioner Orin Lehman to study whether noise caused by the helicopters violates state law or the state's contract with the helicopters' operator, Rainbow Helicopters of Niagara Falls.

Alfred J. Chiodo, who is a Niagara Falls resident and co-chairman of a citizens group trying to have helicopters banned from Goat Island, questioned Thursday night how a study could be started now since the helicopter-sightseeing season is ending. Efforts to clarify the timetable with state officials were unsuccessful Thursday night.

"We think the state is trying to sweep it under the carpet," said Chiodo, co-chairman of People for the Preservation of the Park, which has collected 2,725 signatures against the helicopter pad on Goat Island. "We think they haven't given us (a) commitment. It's nothing but words."

"They're dragging their feet and waiting for us to simmer down and maybe not follow up on it," Chiodo said. "The battle is just begun."

Earlier this month, state parks officials said they will consider removing sightseeing helicopters from Goat Island, part of the Niagara Frontier State Parks region, when the current contract with Rainbow Helicopters expires April 30, 1991.

Cuomo's office did not indicate any possible relocation sites, but areas near the Schoellkopf Geological Museum or along the abandoned section of the Robert Moses Parkway behind Howard Johnson's Restaurant have been suggested.

Chiodo said he does not oppose the helicopter flights over the falls, just the use of Goat Island as the helicopter pad. He complained about the noise and fumes.

David Banks, the operator of Rainbow Helicopters, has said he is unsure if he will try to renew the contract because his profit margin is so small. He said he pays the state $50,000 a year for the franchise to operate from May to October.

Cuomo noted that noise and pollution from the helicopters have brought complaints from island visitors, but he also pointed out that the helicopters have helped rescue people.

Since 1979, the helicopters have been involved in 175 rescue operations, according to state park figures.

But in May, a Rainbow helicopter with three passengers aboard struck the support wires of the Spanish Aero Car carrying 17 passengers over the Whirlpool Rapids. It had to make an emergency landing at a golf course in Niagara Falls, Ont. No one was injured.