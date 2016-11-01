CHURCH TO PREMIERE 'LAST HOUR'

The world premiere of "The Last Hour" by Leo Smit, a cycle of five a cappella choruses to poems of Emily Dickinson, will be given Sunday at 11 a.m. by the Choir of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, directed by Barbara Wagner. This comes less than two months after the premiere of a song cycle by Smit, also to Dickinson poems. The composer says: "For the past year, Emily Dickinson has been running my life and shaping my thoughts. The catalyst was my encounter with her recently published complete unedited poems, 1,775 in all, setting forth her profound and stupendous vision of life and death." Smit will narrate selected poems prior to Sunday's performance. It will be a part of the church's regular Sunday service, devoted entirely to Dickinson's writings and philosophy. Smit's new work is dedicated to the late Buffalo artist Harriet Greif. -- Herman Trotter