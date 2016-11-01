SOLVENT LEVELS POSE NO HEALTH THREAT

Levels of the solvent p-dioxane found in indoor air and ground water wells in a neighborhood near the Eastman Kodak Co. are too low to pose a health threat, officials said.

Tests in the Koda-Vista neighborhood of suburban Greece found some p-dioxane contamination, Monroe County Health Director Dr. Karen Bell told about 100 residents Tuesday night. The Health Department has asked Kodak to retest the homes where the solvent was found to find out if results were affected by contaminated canisters.

Officials also said Kodak and the state are working out an agreement to investigate and cleanup, if necessary, a Kodak Park site adjacent to Koda-Vista.