SNUGGERUD RATES HIGH DESPITE HIS LOW NUMBERS

There are bound to be questions because the statistics don't provide any answers.

Dave Snuggerud hasn't scored a goal and has only one assist. He has managed only eight shots on net. He has been assessed only one penalty. His plus-minus rating rests at zero.

What exactly has Snuggerud accomplished in the nine games he has worn a Buffalo Sabres sweater? That's what the hockey fans of Minnesota are likely to inquire tonight (8:30, WBEN) when Snuggerud makes his first regular-season appearance at the Metropolitan Sports Center.

The home of the Minnesota North Stars is a 20-minute drive from Snuggerud's hometown of Minnetonka. Naturally, there will be interest in the University of Minnesota product, who overcame long odds to make the Sabres.

So what exactly has Snuggerud accomplished in his brief National Hockey League career?

"That's a good question," Snuggerud said. "I really don't know. Look in the scoring column and I'm not exactly doing a great deal."

Indeed, without statistics to fall back on, how does a hockey player, particularly a forward, justify his employment? By praising his backchecking? His forechecking? His versatility?

To the average fan, that's all pretty boring stuff. To Sabres coach Rick Dudley, it's the sign of an advanced player.

"He skates well, forechecks, backchecks, and can play any forward position," Dudley said. "He's a very functional guy with a good attitude.

"I think he could accomplish some things offensively, but I don't think he should worry about it, either. We're not particularly worried about his stats as long has he continues to contribute, which he has done noticeably the last two games. He did a good job on Mario Lemieux with Scotty Arniel in the Pittsburgh game (Saturday)."

During the exhibition season, Dudley compared Snuggerud to Craig Ramsay, perhaps the best two-way forward in Sabres history. He does not regret making the statement.

"He's very smart," Dudley said. "And the way he handled Lemieux is the way Rammer would have handled Lemieux. He stepped in front of passes to keep him from getting the puck, and I think that frustrated Mario.

"You know Dave is going to fill a particular role defensively and he's going to forecheck. And you know he isn't going to hurt you."

That's pretty high praise. The NHL is overflowing with rookie forwards who can shine in the offensive zone. But it's rare to find one who understands the game's defensive intricacies and is willing to apply himself accordingly.

"My job is to work hard and make things happen," Snuggerud said. "I have to try hard every night.

"This (playing in the NHL) is special to me, and I appreciate every day I'm here because anything can happen at any time in this league. It's important for me to show up and keep my job."

Eventually, Snuggerud figures, he'll contribute offensively as well.

"I can't get frustrated," he said. "I'm new to this league. I'm learning every day. I started slow in junior and in college, and I'm not going to let it get to me.

"I'm a pretty happy guy right now. I won't let myself get carried away, but I appreciate what I've accomplished."

Doug Bodger (knee) and Benoit Hogue (broken cheekbone) will remain sidelined for tonight's game. Bodger did not skate at Sabreland Tuesday morning. However, Hogue took part in practice while wearing a protective face shield.

It is expected Daren Puppa will make his fourth straight start in goal against the North Stars.