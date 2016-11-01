NIAGARA CHURCH COUNCIL TO SPONSOR ELECTION FORUM

The Niagara Council of Churches will sponsor an "Open Election Forum" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul's Methodist Church, 723 Seventh St., behind City Hall.

Anne Gibson, chairwoman of the council's Social Action Committee, said six candidates for county office, six County Legislature candidates and nine candidates for the City Council have been invited to take part in the forum.

"We feel that encouraging our members to learn more about elective candidates in order to vote more wisely is a step in the right direction," she said.

The Rev. Robert Bellingham of Pierce Avenue Presbyterian Church will be the moderator. Discussion topics will include the issues of casino gambling, high unemployment rates in Niagara County, how to create more jobs for higher pay, the merits of redistricting city and county election districts and a paid Martin Luther King holiday for city employees, she said.