MANY ASPECTS TO VOTING PLACE ACCESSIBILITY

While your editorial on Voting Place Accessibility in Erie County portrays a negative image for the county, the issue does not stop once you put a ramp on a building and call it accessible. Accessibility also includes assisting the blind, elderly, infirm, hearing impaired, veterans, wheelchair bound, little people, language barriered, etc. The Erie County Board of Elections is involved in programs that assist these voters.

Completed in the fall of 1987, the first phase of the accessibility project renovated the city schools at a cost of $30,000. The second phase costing $83,000 was completed in 1988 and another 20 polling locations became accessible to the handicapped. The number of accessible polling locations in the city of Buffalo nearly doubled in the last two years. The classical architecture of Buffalo often defies desired simple and speedy solutions for accessibility.

The black and white solution your article suggests is misleading. By state law, government funds cannot be used to renovate private buildings, such as schools and church buildings. Many polling locations are located in these private buildings. How are these to be converted? These schools and churches do not have the resources to fund such a project. Also, you fail to consider that the state election law requires the polling location to be located within the election district or an adjacent election district. Not an easy task in some areas.

In addition to increasing the number of polling locations accessible to the handicapped, the Board of Elections installed a TDD Telephone in 1987 to assist the hearing impaired. This year the board renovated all city of Buffalo voting machines. This allows the inspectors to lower the machine to a height convenient for wheelchair and little people voters. Inspectors are given instructions in how to assist a blind or physically handicapped individual. We also provide interpreters and have printed material for the Spanish communities. Our goal is to provide all voters with a location they can get to, as well as get into.

My heart goes out to each and every handicapped person. The world that they live in was built for the "average" person. They come upon obstacles each and every day. I even have a difficult time voting, for I am only four feet in height. Therefore, I understand the problems associated with accessibility.

JANIS A. COLARUSSO

Coordinator for Polling Locations

Erie County Board of Elections