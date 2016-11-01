IN ALDEN, GIRLS PLAY FOOTBALL, TOO

I am a cheerleader coach for the Alden Junior Football League. I am writing in response to the letter, "Classroom is place to battle sexism." It referred to our cheerleaders as embarrassing spectacles.

I don't think anything is more infuriating to a coach and to a team which practices three nights a week, two hours a day, than being referred to as spectacles. Cheerleading gives our girls the experience of teamwork, self-confidence and pride of accomplishment.

As to sexist attitudes, I don't believe the writer was actually paying attention to the game. One of our football players is a girl. The organization allows and encourages girls on the team and boys in cheerleading. Although there are no boys currently involved in cheerleading, the football league would not discriminate.

Lastly I would like to comment on our "ridiculously revealing cheerleader outfits." The girls wear skirts that are midway to the knee, sweaters and turtlenecks. I don't believe any parent would allow anything other than tasteful uniforms.

Sexist attitudes are not taught in the classroom, they are learned in the home. Being a cheerleader is something for our girls to be proud of. I am sure in 15 years when these children look back on the experience, they will encourage their children to become involved in an excellent organization such as this one.

CHRISTINE SKOBJAK

Alden