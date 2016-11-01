STATE PRESSURING OCCIDENTAL ON LOVE CANAL COSTS JORLING SAYS CHEMICAL FIRM'S LIABILITY HAS BEEN AFFIRMED IN TWO COURT ACTIONS

As work on Black and Bergholtz creeks nears completion, state Environmental Commissioner Thomas C. Jorling is increasing pressure on Occidental Chemical Corp. to settle the decade-old litigation over who will pay to clean up Love Canal.

"With hundreds of hazardous waste sites throughout the state requiring cleanup, New York State taxpayer dollars could be better spent in addressing those threats to the environment and public health rather than battling Occidental's lawyers," Jorling said.

Federal and state governments "have spent tens of millions of dollars cleaning up Occidental's wastes at the canal," he said. "They have also dedicated thousands of hours of staff time establishing Occidental's liability in court. . . . The court has twice affirmed the state's position that Occidental is liable."

Occidental spokesman John Stuart responded, "Occidental has not yet established a position. We are reviewing the issue."

Jorling first called on the company to settle out of court through Deputy Commissioner Edward O. Sullivan when the deputy was at Love Canal, Sept. 11, to tour efforts to clean up Black and Bergholtz creeks. The commissioner reiterated the call for settlement at a community forum recently and in a statement issued by his office last week.

Occidental did reach an out-of-court settlement with hundreds of residents, giving them a $20 million lump sum to cover health and property damage claims.

There was talk of a possible breakthrough a couple of years back when Sullivan and Thomas L. Jennings, Occidental corporate vice president for environmental affairs, agreed to top-level meetings to cut red tape and resolve issues delaying cleanup at half a dozen sites.

As part of the talks, the company agreed to take over and store dioxin-contaminated sediments removed this summer from the two creeks. But while the quarterly meetings have resolved procedural issues, the question of a settlement of legal issues remains.

Sullivan said he will meet with Jennings Nov. 6, but not to discuss litigation.

Occidental is due to meet with state officials early next month, Stuart said, but he did not know if the company would respond to the commissioner's request at that time.

Robert Schick, a DEC engineer, said Sevenson Environmental Services expects to finish operations in the creeks in a couple of weeks and will remove the coffer dams, allowing water to flow once again.

All debris stored atop the canal is now in the containment facility, which has been capped. Schick said Occidental is removing contaminated material stored in 3,000 barrels and will take that to its Buffalo Avenue storage buildings.

Work on the $4 million cleanup of the 93rd Street School playground is due to begin next spring, Schick said.

Ecology and Environment Inc. of Lancaster has been hired to determine if contamination found on the property of the 97th Street Methodist Church, between Colvin Boulevard and the former Occidental dump, is serious enough to require a cleanup, engineers said.

In a related development, Patricia Brown of the Ecumenical Task Force said, "We have had absolutely no response from Gov. Cuomo on our request that he intercede to prevent moving people back into Love Canal homes."

Meanwhile, the Love Canal Area Revitalization Agency said it hopes to sell the first house early next year. The biggest roadblock is a court order obtained by state Attorney General Robert Abrams prohibiting such sales until the cleanup and an environmental assessment is complete.