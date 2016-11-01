REPORTERS NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: Evangelist William A. "Billy" Sunday supposedly once said, "If there is no hell, a good many preachers are obtaining money under false pretenses."

ON THIS DAY -- In 1746, Princeton University in New Jersey received its charter . . . In 1811, Hungarian composer Franz Liszt was born . . . In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas . . . In 1883, the original Metropolitan Opera House in New York held its grand opening -- and the first opera it performed was Gounod's "Faust." . . . And in 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents at a farm in East Liverpool, Ohio.

MADELINE IN BUFFALO -- Sheila Siegfried's class at the Bennett Park Montessori Center, 342 Clinton St., celebrated the recent 50th anniversary of the publication of Ludwig Bemelmans' book "Madeline" by writing their own version of "Madeline in Buffalo." Part of it goes:

She left France and didn't know

She would arrive in Buffalo.

In Buffalo she docked at the marina on the lake

and went to the Hatch and got a milkshake...

City Hall was her next stop,

Visiting Mayor Griffin

Whose office was at the top.

RUTH CLEARY has been named president of the Day Care Association of Erie County for 1989-90. Other officers include the vice president for advocacy, Murcy Burfoot; vice president for program, Cheryl Blemaster; corresponding secretary, Fay Tassiopulas; recording secretary, Susan O'Leary, and treasurer, Shirley Ellis. The association was incorporated in 1975. . . .

Marge Thielman Hastreiter, the author of "Lovejoy Memories," will be at the Mead Branch Library, 126 Ludington St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at a "meet the author" night.

FILM FEST -- The fifth annual International Jewish Film Festival will take place Saturday through Nov. 2 in the Maple Forest Theater, 1360 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sponsored by the Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo, seven films will make their Buffalo debut during the event, including the 1988 Oscar-winner, "Hotel Terminus, the Life and Times of Klaus Barbie." Two of the films, "The Outside Chance of Maximilian Glick" and "Reunion" will have their U.S. premieres at the festival.

A complete schedule will run in Friday's Gusto.

CALLING ALL VOICES -- The Friends of Harmony Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America is opening the ranks of its championship chorus to men who would enjoy singing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the old Lincoln School, Lincoln and Columbia streets, Depew. Don Schmidle, membership vice president, says men of all ages are invited and "you don't have to be an expert singer or even know how to read music." Call 683-2046 for further details.

