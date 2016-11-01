'NEXT OF KIN' IS NEXT TO AWFUL HILLBILLIES-MEET-MOBSTERS PLOT GOES NOWHERE FAST

Truman Gates is a former hillbilly who has become a Chicago cop. Every time some "hillbilly wacko" goes on a tear and then holes up in the city, Truman is called in for some friendly persuasion. And if that doesn't work, sterner methods may be used. Or, as one fellow cop puts it: "I'm gonna give you 15 minutes with him. Then I'm gonna go in and put some hair on the wall. You know what I mean?"

I think we all know what he means. Ambiguity isn't much of a problem with "Next of Kin," you know what I mean?

It's the new Patrick Swayze movie. No dirty dancing this time (the closest he gets is lustily chasing Helen Hunt up the stairs while playing "Orange Blossom Special" on the family fiddle).

One of Truman's brothers is also in Chicago. He's there hauling illicit cigarettes and sundries in a truck. One day, while hauling black-market butts through back-alley Chicago, he gets killed in a hijack attempt by some local mafiosi.

Bad move, that.

What is thereby set up is a blood feud between two of the closest kinship systems surviving in the Western world -- the Cosa Nostra and the Kentucky hill folk.

Truman's big brother, Briar, comes up to the Loop looking for vengeance. There follows some soggy suspense stuff about which brother will get to the killer first -- hillbilly brother Briar, with a head full of "an-eye-for-an-eye," or brother Truman, with a heart full of law and order.

Liam Neeson plays Briar, a bid for thespian respectability in this knuckle-duster that almost works. The bad guy, by the way, looks like Billy Joel. Just thought you'd like to know.

When the big city proves too much for Briar, every inbred, tail-stomping male Gates still down in the hollows packs up his shotgun, his bow and arrow and his snake and high-tails it up to Chi-town to bag some urban peckerwoods and avenge the family honor.

The movie is every bit as dumb as it sounds. I wish it were half as exciting.

Director John Irvin is a former documentarian who makes strange movies -- visually arresting, full of action and dramatically iffy. This thing is chock-full of midnight-blue cityscapes, rainy streets on the wild side and enough realistic urban grit to please any taste.

Irvin movies come in two flavors: respectable ("The Dogs of War," "Hamburger Hill," "Turtle Diary") and otherwise.

Among the latter you can list the dumkopf Schwarzenegger movie and now this thing.

REVIEW

Next of Kin

A Chicago cop and his hillbilly brother avenge their little brother's death. Starring Patrick Swayze, Helen Hunt and Liam Neeson. Directed by John Irvin.

Rated R and playing at the University, Market Arcade, McKinley, Summit Park and Thruway Mall theaters.