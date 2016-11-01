Charles M. Glaser, 85, a former millwright with General Motors, died Wednesday (Oct. 18, 1989) at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart, Fla.

Born in Menominee, Mich., Glaser lived most of life in Buffalo, where he worked 36 years for General Motors before retiring and moving to Oxford, Conn. He moved to Jensen Beach, Fla., four years ago.

Surviving is a son, Charles Jr. of Florida; two daughters, Annette Vitrella of Jensen Beach and Marlene Ochs of Port Jervis; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.