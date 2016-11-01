CHANGE OF HEART SEES FATHER, SON REUNITED GOTTWALD GETS TEMPORARY CUSTODY

Following a change of heart by loving grandparents, David Gottwald III will be moving to Arizona to live with his father Monday instead of going to Pennsylvania.

Family Court Judge John F. O'Donnell Friday reversed a recent temporary custody order that would have sent the boy to live with John and Katheryne Harsch, his maternal grandparents, near Philadelphia. The judge turned him over to his natural father, David Gottwald Jr.

Father and son, who had their first time alone together in six years Tuesday, will reunite Monday morning. Until the Harsches changed their minds, Gottwald wasn't to see his son again until the boy visited him at Christmas.

Gottwald, 31, manager of a Phoenix debt collection agency, said he cried Friday morning when he heard the news. "This will be a new start for both of us," Gottwald said.

He has had "disagreements" with the Harsches, Gottwald said, but "it makes me feel really good knowing they really do care."

"I hope we can put our differences aside and work for David's best interests," he said.

Gottwald said he has made arrangements to spend most of today with his 9-year-old son, and they will catch a flight to Phoenix Monday afternoon. Before coming to Buffalo for this week's court proceedings, Gottwald said he made arrangements with a private school in the Phoenix area to enroll David.

The boy has been in a foster home since his release from the hospital two weeks after his mother, Barbara James, 29, allegedly killed his half-sisters, Victoria, 20 months, and Brittany, 8 months, and attacked David with a pick ax in their Roma Avenue flat July 20.

Mrs. James, who is in custody awaiting trial and a ruling on whether she needs pretrial mental treatment, and Gottwald divorced in 1981.

After hearing the boy's court-assigned law guardian tell O'Donnell Monday that the boy would like to live with his father, the Harsches decided they did not want to be "standing in his way," said their attorney Dennis P. Hamilton.

The Harsches declined to be interviewed, Hamilton said.

"They are there if they are needed" and are prepared to take David into their home in Richboro, Pa., if things do not work out with his father, Hamilton said.

Edward A. Pace, Gottwald's attorney, said the change-of-heart by the Harsches "is what we wanted all along."

"The boy wanted a chance to start a new life with his father, as soon as possible," Pace said. "That's what David wants."

O'Donnell declined to comment on the case. He conducted a closed-door hearing Wednesday on the Harsches change-of-heart.

Salvatore A. Ballachino, the boy's legal guardian, said O'Donnell has ordered the Erie County Social Services Department to arrange with Arizona authorities to monitor David.

David will also receive psychological counseling to help him cope with the recent tragedy, Ballachino said. The Harsches will have unlimited access to David through telephone calls and will arrange to have him periodically visit them, court officials said.

O'Donnell will conduct a hearing March 15 on the boy's long-term custody, and the Harsches will send attorneys to Erie County Surrogate's Court Tuesday to be appointed the boy's legal guardians, Hamilton and Pace said.

The Harsches "only have the best interests of the child in mind," and they plan to work with their former son-in-law "as much as possible" to look after David's well-being, Hamilton said.