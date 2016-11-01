AGENCY BLASTS DIET TABLET ADS

A government agency said Thursday that the manufacturer of a popular over-the-counter diet aid used "deceptive and unsubstantiated claims" in ads promoting the product's effectiveness.

The makers of "Fibre Trim" tablets have no reasonable basis for advertising claims that it is "a proven, natural way to lose weight," said the complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission.

The commission also challenged claims that the product offers "all of fiber's wonderful health benefits" and provides 2.35 grams of fiber in one serving.

The panel voted 4-0 to issue the complaint, with chairwoman Janet Steiger not voting. The FTC has set a Nov. 28 hearing date.

Schering Corp., a subsidiary of Schering-Plough Corp., a major national pharmaceutical manufacturer, is the U.S. distributor of Fibre Trim, which is made in Denmark. The firm said the ads were true.