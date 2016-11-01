UDALL PREDICTS 'BRIGHTER DAYS' FOR ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Former Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall told a group of recreation officials Monday that he sees "brighter days ahead" for the environmentalist movement.

Udall, speaking to the Association of State Outdoor Recreation Liaison Officers' national conference in the Niagara Hilton, said the Cold War appears to be coming to an end, which means good news for environmentalists. "As the Cold War begins to end, we can end some of the unnecessary military expenditures," he said. "We'll have a flood of money to do some of the things we need to do."

Calling environmental awareness one of the top three political-social changes in the past generation -- along with the civil rights and women's rights movements -- Udall said "environmental concerns are now driving (the) energy (industry) and not vice versa."

Udall served under presidents Kennedy and Johnson. He was the keynote speaker at the evening session of the recreation liaison officer's group, which is concerned with parks, forestry and ecology.

Barry Tindall, director of public policy for the National Recreation and Parks Association, said some of the goals of the group may be realized through an important piece of legislation on the drawing board -- the American Heritage Trust Act.

The act would merge three entities -- the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Urban Park and Recreation Program and the Historic Preservation Fund -- and would fund them with $500 million the first year and up to $1 billion within five years.

The federal government currently provides $200 million for land and water conservation, down sharply from the all-time high of $380 million in 1979; about $30 million for historic ronmentalists

preservation, and nothing for urban parks, Tindall said.

"The Reagan crew, under (Secretary of the Interior James) Watt, tried to kill it but Congress kept it alive," Tindall said the of act. Preliminary head counts show the measure could be passed by Congress this year, Tindall said. Earlier, James Ridenour, national director of the National Parks Service, said better communication between the state and federal agencies must begin to meet the needs of the 1990s.

Ridenour said he expects the environment to be monitored more effectively through more scientific research and better managerial development.