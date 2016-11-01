DRIVE IN RESTAURANT

ROBERT E. STODDARD/Buffalo News

The Italian Village Restaurant, 313 Grant St., shows the effects of an overnight accident. A small truck hurtled a car, slammed into the parked car shown here and smashed into the brick wall shortly before dawn today. West Ferry Station police accused the driver, Leonard A. Radish, 29, of Herkimer Street, of driving while intoxicated and losing control of his vehicle at about 5:10 a.m. The accident caused several thousand dollars' damage to the restaurant, along with the damage to the parked cars, according to police.