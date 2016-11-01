COUNTY 'ANTI-DRUG CZAR' DRAWS NEGATIVE REACTIONS

A proposal to create the post of county "anti-drug czar" got a cool reception Monday evening at a hearing before the County Legislature.

The special session was called by Legislature Majority Leader Leonard R. Lenihan, D-Tonawanda, to seek opinions on a countywide approach to fighting drug abuse, including the possible appointment of a drug czar to coordinate programs and to spur new efforts.

The drug czar concept was opposed by officials of several community programs as possibly adding a new layer of bureaucracy to the local social services system.

Several speakers said the proposed post would do little to ensure greater community involvement in anti-drug efforts and said they prefer the creation of a community-based committee -- similar, perhaps, to the Horizons Waterfront Commission -- to help coordinate and strengthen anti-drug efforts.

A task force financed by government and private sources would allow the more than 25 local agencies involved in anti-drug efforts to "share where we are and where we believe we should be going," said Robert Bennett, president of the United Way.

The Rev. Charles R. White said anti-drug programs should call on the efforts of clergymen, businessmen, neighborhood leaders, educators and others.

"None of the proposals I've seen so far are really offering the breadth and depth of community participation that is needed," Mr. White said.

While Lenihan talked about forging a "united action plan" against drugs, the chairwoman of Erie County's Alcohol and Drug Abuse Consortium suggested that the county be a bit more generous with funding.

Gloria K. Aquilla said the consortium, which teaches professionals where to refer people for help, has not been funded since the county created it in 1983.

She asked for a small budget to provide compensation for staff support and postage.

"That's all we're asking for," she said. "We aren't asking you to create a paid position. What we're asking from you is to join us in a fuller partnership."

Andres Garcia, Buffalo's director of substance abuse services, said the county lags far behind the city in providing funding for drug treatment and educational programs.

"Somewhere along the line the county is going to have to make a strong commitment to the problem," Garcia said. "The commitment is not there now."