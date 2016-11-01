PREVENT A CATASTROPHIC ERROR MUCH GOOD WOULD BE LOST IN HEALTH-CARE REPEAL

FORTUNATELY, the Bush administration has joined congressional leaders' efforts to preserve the catastrophic health insurance plan for Americans on Medicare. Repealing this program, enacted only last year, would be a momentous mistake.

It is difficult to believe serious talk about repeal can even be circulating in Congress. In the near hysteria over how the program is financed, too many older Americans -- and members of Congress -- have forgotten the impressive benefits it provides.

The prevailing principle of the plan is not to pay all the health-care bills of those on Medicare. It is to protect the elderly and disabled from the heavy expenses caused by acute, serious illness that can devastate a family's lifetime savings in a very short time.

Under the program, the government will pay for unlimited hospital care after the beneficiary pays a single deductible. The plan includes extended hospice and home-care benefits. It contains coverage of mammography exams to detect breast cancer, expanded Medicaid services for the elderly poor and considerable help with drug bills when they exceed a certain amount ($600 or $800) in out-of-pocket costs for the patient each year. This last feature, however, could be eliminated in efforts to reduce the program costs.

Much of the current clamor against the program is coming from the more affluent elderly who will pay a new special surtax on their annual income tax. The surtax could rise to as much as $800 per person, or $1,600 per couple, on this year's income. True enough, these figures look scary. But fewer than 6 percent of the beneficiaries, according to estimates by the Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation, would pay the maximum.

Those 6 percent would be the wealthiest Americans. For millions of others who will pay some tax, the actual bill will be much less, since the surtax is adjusted to income.

"Next April 15, 94.4 percent of seniors will discover they're not paying anywhere near $800," said Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV, D-W.Va.

Responding to the pressure from affluent senior citizens, the House has already adopted modifications of the 1988 catastrophic insurance plan. The Senate is considering changes.

These differ in detail -- some significantly -- but given the political circumstances, there is good sense in their common purpose: to reduce the controversial surtax, as well as to trim program benefits in order to offset the reduced revenues, while preserving the core coverage.

This program is not perfect. It does not solve all the problems of health care costs for the elderly (nursing home care, for example, is not included). But that is no reason to repeal it. It is a progressive advance that will serve the nation's elderly well in the years ahead.

Those rashly pushing Congress for repeal should recheck the facts -- and reconsider the benefits. For millions of Americans on Medicare, the 1988 catastrophic health insurance program is a bargain. It doesn't deserve to die.